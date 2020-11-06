 

Clarion Area Volleyball Cruises to D9 Class A Finals

Friday, November 6, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

volleyball-court-hd-wallpaperCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area Volleyball dominated Oswayo Valley to clinch their place in the D9 Class A Finals, winning 25-8, 25-10, 25-7.

Korrin Burns had a monster match, registering 21 kills with only three errors. Erica Selfridge had a similarly efficient performance, notching 10 kills with only one error. Both Clarion hitters are near tops in the state in terms of efficiency, with Selfridge registering the top kill percentage in the state, while Burns sits fourth, a fantastic accomplishment for the pair of big hitters. Brenna Campbell did a stellar job of setting up the Clarion attack, totaling 39 assists to go with eight digs and four aces. Clarion advances to the D9 finals, where they will face Elk County Catholic. The match will take place on Saturday, November 7, at Kane. The action is set to start at noon.

Clarion Area vs. Oswayo Valley (Clarion Area Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-8

Set Two: 25-10
Set Three: 25-7
Set Four: 25-19 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Clarion Area:
Korrin Burns: 21 kills, 3 errors, 5 digs
Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 1 error, 6 digs
Brenna Campbell: 39 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces


