Clarion Hospital Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 21 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
The previous report was released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, November 06, 2020:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 11/05/2020: 7,295
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 5,974
Positives: 303
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 11/05/2020: 22,822
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,017
Positives: 378
Butler Memorial Hospital reported three deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: two on November 4 and one on November 5.
Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/06/2020, 10:00 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital:
3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital:
22 patients. 4 suspected. 18 confirmed. 6 ICU.
PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:
– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
