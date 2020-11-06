Clarion Hospital Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 21 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, November 06, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/05/2020: 7,295

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 5,974

Positives: 303

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/05/2020: 22,822

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,017

Positives: 378

Butler Memorial Hospital reported three deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: two on November 4 and one on November 5.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/06/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

22 patients. 4 suspected. 18 confirmed. 6 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.