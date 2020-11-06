Francis A. Kelly, 87, of Rouseville, PA, died on Thursday November 5, 2020 at her home.

Born June 9, 1933 in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel & Orpha Bunce Henry.

Frances was a graduate of Colestock High School. She was married in 1955 to John W. Kelly and he preceded her in death in 1997.

A homemaker, she enjoyed family cookouts, holiday get togethers, and going to the fish fries at the fire department. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling.

“Frankie” enjoyed golfing at Sleepy Hollow and her card club and enjoyed seeing her camp friends from Tionesta and Tidioute.

Mrs. Kelly was a member of St. Venantius Church and later St. Joseph Church, where was a member of the Rosary Society and was also a greeter.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas R. Kelly & his wife Marcy of Oil City and Timothy M. Kelly of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Seth Kelly & his wife Jill and their children Olivia, Evert, and Mae; Kara Kelly Butler & her husband Alex and their son Noah; TJ Kelly & his wife Stef and their children Brice and Aubrey; Megan Kelly Johnson & her husband Colby and their son CJ; two step-grandchildren, Amy Minear & her husband Todd and their children Carson, Dylan and McKenna; and Erin Hanna & her husband Michael and their children Irie, Kennedy, and Hanna. She is also survived by one brother, Daniel Razman & his wife Venita of Ohio.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Jack Razman, and two sisters, Marge Razman Wolcott and Karen Razman.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

