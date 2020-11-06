Hearing for Newbie Man Busted for Selling Prescription Medication to C.I. Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription medication to confidential informants was continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 71-year-old William D. Neiswonger was continued on November 3 and is scheduled to resume at 9:45 a.m. on November 24.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The charges stem from several controlled purchases orchestrated over a two month period.

Details of the case:

According to three criminal complaints filed by Clarion County Detectives on October 21, 2020, CNET conducted controlled purchases of Clonazepam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance, from William D. Neiswonger in exchange for U.S. currency on February 7, 2019, February 28, 2019, and April 18, 2019, utilizing a confidential informant.

The purchases were made under surveillance by CNET officers, the complaint notes.

Neiswonger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 21.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail on each of the cases.

