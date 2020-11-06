Joseph A. Harris, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA.

Funeral services for Joseph will be private for the family, with Dr. Lora Adams-King, pastor of the New Life Family Worship Center, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

A live stream of Joseph’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Monday, November 9, 2020. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.