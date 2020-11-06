Joseph E. Burt, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Wednesday evening November 4, 2020 at his residence.

Joe was born on September 3, 1937 at Rouseville, PA, a son of the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt. He was married to Mary Watson on October 25, 1958 in Pleasantville.

Joe had attended the Pleasantville Schools. He had been employed as a well tender for S&T Supply Co. from where he retired in 1999. Joe had also been employed as a logger; had worked for Erie Lackawanna Railroad; worked at the former Sylvania in Pleasantville; worked for J. L. Beck; and had owned the former Burt Pennzoil Station in Pleasantville for 11 years.

Joe had attended the Shamburg Christian Church. He was a member of the Rouseville Lodge No. 483 F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie.

Joe enjoyed golfing and was a member of a men’s league at Green Acres. He was a member of the men’s bowling league at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville. Joe was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler.

Joe was a giving person. He and his family hosted an annual haunted hayride at his residence which generated donations which helped the local community by gifting toys to children and tending to families in need.

Joe is survived by his wife Mary; two daughters, Amber Theuret of Pleasantville, and Krista Wiltrout and husband Steve of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Donald Burt, Jr. of Pleasantville; and three sisters, Barb Burt, Kay Nuttall, and Debra Beightol, all of Pleasantville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Leann Burt.

No visitation will be observed. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept. 157 W. State St. Pleasantville, PA 16354

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

