Martina P. Huefner, 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 20, 1926 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Frank X. and Agnes Dechant Bauer.

Martina was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Lucinda and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She married William A. Huefner on September 15, 1956, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2018.

She worked for 20 years for the Bell Telephone Office as a telephone operator. Martina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and decorating for the holidays, reading, and praying the rosary.

Martina is survived by her two daughters, Jean Blachier and her husband, John, of Clarion and Marlene Baker and her husband, Michael, of Strattanville; three grandchildren, Nathan Blachier, and Emily and Wyatt Baker; and a sister, Geraldine McMillen and her husband, Chet, of Summerville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bernadette A. Huefner in April of 2012, five brothers, Jerome Bauer in infancy, and Robert, Alvin, Charles, and Frank Bauer, Jr.; and three sisters, Germaine Bauer in infancy, Madeline Obenrader, and Evelyn Kearney.

Martina’s family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in the Church with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and the Clarion Forest V.N.A. Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

