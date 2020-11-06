Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Leanne Aaron’s Pumpkin Gobs

Look at the beautiful gobs Leanne and her daughter, Kayla Aaron, created!

Ingredients

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup Crisco



2 cups pumpkin2 eggs3 1/2 tsp. cinnamon1 tsp. salt1 tsp. baking powder1 tsp. vanilla1 tsp. baking soda1/2 tsp. cloves1/2 tsp. ginger

FILLING:

5 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 cup Crisco

3 Tbsp. margarine

2 Tbsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. salt

6 Tbsp. flour

1/2 cup milk + 1 Tbsp.

Directions

-Cream together sugar, Crisco, and eggs.

-Add pumpkin and vanilla.

-Sift together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking power, baking soda, cloves, and ginger.

-Add to preceding mixture.

-Drop by tsp. on cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees.

-For the filling, beat all the ingredients together until fluffy.

-Assemble the gobs and refrigerate. Enjoy!

