Pa. Dept. of Health: Eleven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Record 3,384 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 6, that there were 3,384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 223,950.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 30 and November 5 is 301,056 with 17,690 positive cases. There were 49,528 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 5. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

There are 8,975 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 4,743 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,599 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

There are 2,408,366 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/06/20 – 3,384

11/05/20 – 2,900

11/04/20 – 2,795

11/03/20 – 2,875

11/02/20 – 2,060

11/01/20 – 1,909

10/31/20 – 2,510

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 876 21 897 24 Butler 2036 66 2102 31 Clarion 287 11 298 4 Clearfield 554 14 568 7 Crawford 668 19 687 4 Elk 235 15 250 2 Forest 20 0 20 1 Indiana 1350 41 1391 19 Jefferson 261 10 271 4 McKean 182 2 184 2 Mercer 1264 38 1302 28 Venango 376 12 388 1 Warren 81 1 82 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,104 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,810 cases among employees, for a total of 32,914 at 1,106 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,811 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.