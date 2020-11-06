Robert H. Dillie, 91, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion of natural causes.

He was born November 11, 1928 in Clarion County, PA to the late Raymond & Doris (Slaugenhaupt) Dillie.

Robert married the love of his life Lolita Crooks on June 5, 1948 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. He worked for Wheelers Bottled Gas Company for 4 years, and also at ITT Grinnell for 38 years. Robert had a passion for antique tractors and designed and made his own incumbent bike.

He is survived by: his daughters Patricia & (Roger) Kimm of Vancouver, WA, Ila & (Tom) Mix of Deerfield, Sandra Dillie of Warren, Roxanne Dillie of Pittsburgh, PA; her son Charles Dillie of Warren; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceeded in death by one sister Betty Leonard.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no calling hours will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

