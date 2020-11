Sex Offender Sentenced to Up to Four Years in State Prison for Megan’s Law Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sex offender living in Clarion was sentenced on Wedneday to up to four years in state prison for failing to update his Megan’s Law registration as required by law.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 47-year-old Joshua Victor Sandoval on Wednesday, November 4, to a minimum of 24 months up to a maximum of 48 months confinement in a Pennsylvania State correctional facility on one second-degree felony count of failure to register with PSP.

Sandoval was found guilty of the above charge in a non-jury trial on October 13.

While Sandoval’s counsel, Public Defender Jacob Roberts, argued for leniency due to Sandoval’s struggles with his mental health, noting that Sandoval missed the cut-off for reporting his change in employment status by just three days, Judge Seidle-Patton stated she believed that Pennsylvania’s State Correctional System would be better-suited to handling his mental health needs than a county jail.

The charge stems from an investigation initiated in late March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 23, Trooper Berggren attempted to contact Joshua Victor Sandoval by both his cell phone number and home phone number listed on his Megan’s Law registry. Trooper Berggren then also contacted his place of employment, and discovered he was terminated from his listed employment on March 12.

Trooper Berggren then reached out to a representative of the Megan’s Law Sexual Offenders Registry and confirmed that Sandoval did not provide an update to his employment within three business days as required by law.

Sandoval was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Sandoval was convicted of abduction on June 27, 2011, in Ohio.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on August 5, 2019.

