CLARION, Pa. – As the Christmas shopping season is fast approaching, and with small businesses struggling in these trying times we are living in, the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has come up with something that can help both consumers as well as local business owners.

This year we are holding a “Shop Early, Shop Often, Shop Clarion” Raffle. Tickets are $10.00 each. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The prize is Chamber gift checks.

There is never a fee for redeeming them, and they never expire. By using gift checks, you are keeping shopping dollars local. Business owners can just turn in the checks with their regular deposits at the bank. All Clarion banks honor this program, and most Chamber businesses accept the gift checks.

If you are a Clarion Chamber member and are not currently participating in the Chamber Gift Check Program but wish to be, please contact us.

There will be three prizes in the raffle:

• 1st Place – $1,000.00 in Chamber Gift Checks to use at Chamber Member Businesses

• 2nd Place – $500.00 in Chamber Gift Checks to use at Chamber Member Businesses

• 3rd Place – $250.00 in Chamber Gift Checks to use at Chamber Member Businesses

Winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket or for more information, please stop by the Chamber office at 650 Main Street or contact Tracy at the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com or contact any Chamber Board Member.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.