SPONSORED: ‘Christmas Village’ Event Continues at Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The “Christmas Village” event hosted by Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs continues on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7.
This event is being held at 77 Timber Bridge Road, Clarion, just off of Rt 68. Look for the 10-foot tall bear.
The hours for the event are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Get a jump on your holiday shopping and find that perfect custom Christmas gift or just a little something for yourself. Find lots of handmade arts, crafts, cutting boards, jewelry, and home decor.
There are many indoor and outdoor vendors and demonstrations.
Live demonstration chain saw carving by Brian Fox, of Fox Sawmill, Steve Nelson, of Cutton Hut, and Joe Dussa, of Appalachian Art Studio.
Deer Creek Winery is also in attendance.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.
You can also see more of the amazing creations of Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs on their Facebook page here.
Fox Sawmill & Custom Designs is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
Visit their website at http://foxsawmillandcudesigns.com.
They can also be reached via telephone at 814-229-8735.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.