State Police Calls: Vehicle vs Deer Collision, DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Vehicle vs Deer in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:30 p.m. on November 4, a vehicle versus deer crash occurred on State Route 66, just north of Carroll Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 38-year-old Amber R. Bowser, of Johnsonburg, was operating a 2015 Kia Sorento, traveling north on State Route 66 when a deer entered the roadway. Bowser was unable to avoid the animal and struck it with her vehicle, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Bowser was using a seat belt and was not injured.

DUI in Limestone Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 31-year-old Joseph Paul Switzer, of Sligo, through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on November 5:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment (BAC .08 – .10) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 20 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

The charges reportedly stem from an incident in Limestone Township on October 3.

