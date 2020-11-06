Take-Out Beef Noodle Dinner Set for Saturday at Pisgah Presbyterian Church

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica will be holding a Take-Out Beef Noodle Dinner on Saturday, November 7.

Meals must be ordered in advance and will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To order, please call 814-221-0702 or 814-229-8457 and give a pick-up time so volunteers can best serve everyone in an efficient manner.

Each meal includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, coleslaw, and a brownie.

The cost is $8.00 for ages 11 and up, $4.00 for children six to 10 years old, and free for children under five.

All proceeds benefit upgrading the church media system to provide services on-line.

