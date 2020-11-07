 

Saturday, November 7, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Veterans Day – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.


