Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tim and Jane Lavan’s White Chili

Join the Lavan family in making this one-of-a-kind white chili!

Ingredients

1 lb. Chicken breast, boneless, skinless, cooked, and cut into cubes

1 T. butter or margarine



1 medium onion, chopped1 clove garlic, minced1 (4oz.) can chopped green chilies2 tsp. Ground cumin1/2 tsp. Oregano1/2 tsp. Parsley1/8 to 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper3 c. chicken broth2 (15 oz.) cans great northern beansTortilla chips

Directions

-In a saucepan saute butter, onions, and garlic together.

-Add remaining ingredients except beans and tortilla chips.

-Simmer for 30 minutes.

-Add beans and cook 10 minutes longer.

-Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!

Notes from the Tim and Jane:

When using a crockpot, I still cook the ingredients together and then put in a crockpot to be served later. You will need to double the recipe to make enough for a crockpot.

