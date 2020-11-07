Clarion County YMCA Announces New Programs in November

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is open and has new programming available in November. The Y is accepting new members.

Program registration is available online and at the YMCA. For more information on these or other programs, call 814-764-3400.

VETERAN’S DAY COFFEE with Clark’s Donuts is a free event at the YMCA to salute our Veterans held on November 11, 2020, from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Member and non-member Veterans are welcome. Special membership rates are available for Veterans. Tours will be available.

YMCA TURKEY TROT 5K WALK/RUN

The Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, November 21 at 9:00 am at the Samuel Justus Trailhead in Oil City. Miles of Smiles Chip Timing will be available at the in-person race. A virtual race option is available for those who want to run on their own. Long sleeve t-shirts will be given all pre-registered participants. Register online at www.runsignup.com!

INDOOR HOCKEY FOR AGES 9-12

The Indoor Hockey program for ages 9-12 starts this Saturday, November 7. This session will be held on Saturday mornings from 10:30-11:30 am and will be held November 7, 14, 21 and December 5. Indoor Hockey will feature skills and drills with scrimmages held each week. Registration is available online or at the YMCA. Call 814-764-3400 for more information. Register today! https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=5483

5th & 6th GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC

Basketball is for boys and girls in grades 5-6 in the 2020 school year. YMCA basketball teaches fundamentals through equal participation so that all kids can be successful. The six-week program is held Saturdays from 9-10 am at the YMCA under the direction of John Trallo. Held Saturdays, 9:00—10:00 am; November 7, 14, 21, Dec. 5, 12, 19. Cost: $28/member; $42/non-member.

CHILD WATCH

Child Watch is available at the YMCA facility for children ages 8 months through 7 years old, while their parents are using YMCA facilities. Parents must remain inside the YMCA. Child watch is FREE to those with YMCA family memberships. *Limited space is available and is on a first-come basis. Non-member children may attend for $2 per day.

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Friday.—9:00 am—11:30 am

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday—4:00 pm—7:00 pm.



7th GRADE INITIATIVE

The YMCA offers free memberships to 7th Grade students! Memberships are free for the entire 7th-grade year. To register, student must bring proof of grade level (school ID, class roster, report card) along with a parent or guardian. After registering, 7th-grade students will have the opportunity to use the YMCA facilities to swim, play sports in the gym, or enjoy teen activities. 7th graders will receive the member price for all programs. Join today!

OPEN GYM

Open Gym can be utilized by members. Equipment and basketballs are available for use! Please check the gym schedule for availability. Schedules available at the Membership Desk and online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

PICKLEBALL—OPEN PLAY

Come and play America’s fastest growing sport! Pickleball is a paddle sport accessible for all ages and skills. The rules are simple and easy to pick up and play for beginners and can quickly progress into a fast paced and competitive game for more experienced players.

Monday: 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Wednesday 8:00am – 10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Friday: 8:00am—10:30am GYM SIDES 1+2 (whole gym)

Tuesday: 12:00pm—2:30pm GYM SIDE 2

Thursday: 12:00pm—1:00pm GYM SIDE 2

Thursday: 8:00am—10:00am GYM SIDE 1

Saturday: 8:00am—10:00am GYMS SIDE 2

NO GAIN NOVEMBER

We challenge you to not gain weight in the month of November. This challenge is excellent for anyone needing extra motivation and accountability around the holidays. Weigh in November 2-7. Weigh out December 1-5. Report to the membership desk for weigh in and registration. Every member that maintains or loses weight will be entered into a drawing to win YMCA prizes. Winners will be announced the week of December 7. FREE!

TURKEY BURNER CHALLENGE

The average American consumes between 3,000 – 4,000 calories in just one Thanksgiving meal! Your challenge is to burn 3,000 calories the week leading up to Thanksgiving (November 18th – November 25th). So get out to the Y and burn some calories so you can enjoy a guilt-free turkey day. #burnthebird t-shirt included. Cost: $15/members.

NEW FOOD NOVEMBER

Join Joelle and Wayne, Wellness Interns, to learn about new and healthy recipes. Each week, a unique recipe will be introduced and offered to YMCA members. The samples will be offered every Friday in November from 10—11 am. The cost is $5 for YMCA Members. Recipe cards will be provided for participants each Friday.

GLO ZUMBA—November 19

Grab your friends! Glo Zumba is back and will get your heart pumping with Latin beats and high energy dance moves. Everyone at our event will receive complimentary glow sticks. All registrants must pre-register for 6:00—7:00 pm or 7:00—8:00 pm. A fun basket raffle will be held during the event. All proceeds benefit the YMCA Scholarship Program. Light refreshments will be served. Cost is $10/members or $15/non-members.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a life skill with trained and experienced swim instructors. The Y offers a safe, nurturing, and welcoming learning environment and has classes available for everyone at different stages. The “Me and My Shadow” class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, levels 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Basics (3) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Swim Strokes (4) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Swim Strokes (5+6) 5:45—6:15 pm

Thursday

Me & My Shadow (A+B): 4:15—4:45 pm (Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view the registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month. Members; $60/Non-member youth; $80/Non-member adult.

AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD COURSE

Learn CPR, AED, First Aid and lifesaving skills in this American Red Cross Lifeguard Course held November 16-20 online; November 21 & 22 in water sessions at the Oil City YMCA. Must be 15 and pass a swim test. Contact Jen Kissell at 814-677-3000 for more information. Course registration is available online at www.oilcityymca.org.

CPR, AED & FIRST AID COURSE

The Y is now offering Red Cross certification in adult, infant, and pediatric first aid, CPR, and AED. This is an excellent opportunity to learn the skills to feel confident and empowered in an emergency. Taught by Amy Shannonhouse. Class is from 4:30—9 pm and is held one evening a month for certification. $45/Members & Non-members. Class options include: January 11, February 1, or March 1.

PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

The Y offers private lessons for children and adults. Sign up at the front desk. We can be flexible with lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week. Monthly Fee: $45/youth members and $60/adult members; $60/Non-member youth; $80/Non-member adult.

WATER WORKOUTS

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow-water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular health, strength, and endurance conditioning. No swimming ability is required. This class will bring a smile to your face each day! Held Tuesday & Thursday 9:00—9:45 am. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/non-members; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Spots limited, register in advance.

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This is a high energy cardio class that focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises using water resistance and equipment. This class has a fun, engaging and exciting atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. Tuesday & Friday 10:15—11:30 am. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $40/non-members; $7 drop-in fee per class for non-members. Register in advance.

AQUA ARTHRITIS with MARCY & LINDA

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Our instructors are certified through the Arthritis Foundation. Six week sessions. Held Tuesday and Friday 12:00 pm—1:00 pm. Six Weeks: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Register in advance.

AQUA SPLASH WITH MARCY & KIM

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This is a fast-paced class that provides those enrolled with an excellent water exercise experience. Held Monday & Wednesday 5:00 pm—6:00 pm and Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm. Monthly Fee: FREE for YMCA Members; $27/non-members; $5 drop-in fee for non-members. Register in advance.

ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE

Classes are $15/month for members or $50/month for non-members by advance reservation. For the full schedule of class times, please visit www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

PERSONAL TRAINING

Get the results you want by working with a personal trainer. We have fitness professionals available to work one-on-one with you to meet your goals. Working with a personal trainer helps you stay motivated, accountable, and inspired by making progress. We are here to help you on your wellness journey. $28 YMCA Member/hour; $40 non-member/hour.

FREE SMART START PROGRAM

Smart Start is a program that provides you with the tools and knowledge you need to reach your fitness goals. The program is customized to your needs and will help you set attainable goals to provide the ongoing support necessary for your success. In three short meetings, we can take you from an exercise skeptic to a confident individual who is excited about working out. In just a few sessions, you will gain the tools and resources to help you succeed. This service is available to for members ages 12 and up within 30 days of joining the YMCA.

SMALL GROUP TRAINING

You and a few friends work together with a personal trainer to achieve a great workout towards your goals. Groups can consist of 2-4 people. It’s a great way to work together and keep each other accountable. YMCA fitness professionals lead the workouts based on the goal of the group. $28 YMCA Member/hour; $40 non-member/hour.

PERSONAL PROGRAM DESIGN

The program design option is perfect for members who need some fitness programming but not everyday personal training. You meet with a personal trainer to design a program specifically to meet your goals. Your PT helps you complete and understand the program 100%, then you complete the program on your own. Programs are generally designed for 4-8 weeks. Price includes initial consultation, design of your program, and up to three sessions with a personal trainer to learn the program. $90/Members Only.

SOCIAL ACTIVITIES

MONTHLY LUNCHEONS

November—Thanksgiving Dinner – Members are invited to a luncheon hosted at the YMCA one Thursday a month. Members attending the luncheon need to sign up in advance and bring a dish to share. The Thanksgiving Luncheon is $3.00 per person. The YMCA will provide the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. The luncheon will be held Thursday, November 19, 12:00 pm. Register by November 17—$3.00.

COFFEE CLUB

Held every weekday, all year from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Coffee & conversation in the lobby! Join us Tuesday, November 17 for the return of coffee in the lobby with Clark’s Donut Holes and a fun coffee bar! TRIVIA 8 am to 9 am! 25 coffee club members will receive a free re-usable coffee cup with lid.

HOLIDAY COOKIE EXCHANGE

The Holiday Cookie Exchange will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm in our Multipurpose Room. Spread some holiday cheer and fill your cookie platter with goodness. Please sign up in advance at the Membership Desk. Bring three dozen of the same cookie. Go home with three dozen combined cookies. Members only.

WEEKLY WELLNESS CLASSES

Classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members, $25/month for non-members or $3 per class for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support. Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:20 am

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball. Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:20 am

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate)

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own body weight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for increased range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility. Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 – 9:45 am.

Senior Step Up (Advanced)

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength and flexibility training all in a low-impact class. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am

SilverSneakers Yoga

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. Friday 10:30-11:20 am

