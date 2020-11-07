Clarion-Limestone School Board Approves Move From Low to Moderate Phase of Reopening Plan

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – During an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon, the Clarion-Limestone School Board voted to approve moving the district from the low (green) phase to the moderate (yellow) phase of the district’s Reopening Plan.

The meeting, which was held remotely via Zoom, lasted just 15 minutes, and the vote to make the change was unanimous.

In answering questions from some board members, Superintendent Amy Glasl explained that very little will actually change as “the moderate phase and the low phase of the Reopening Plan at Clarion-Limestone are virtually the same.”

“We’re living in the moderate plan,” Glasl stated.

In response to a question regarding athletics, High School Principal Mel Aaron stated that there are currently no changes being made to attendance at athletic events.

According to Glasl, the district currently has three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94 individuals in quarantine.

Board member Nathaniel Parker noted the committee formed to reconsider the district’s Reopening Plan will be meeting next week.

The meeting will be publicly announced and will be open to the public, according to Glasl.

The next full board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m.

