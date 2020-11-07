Clarion Volleyball Wins D9 Class A Title

KANE, Pa. – Stellar performances from Korrin Burns and Brenna Campbell propelled Clarion Volleyball to the D9 Class A championship, sweeping Elk County Catholic 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.

Clarion dominated the match from start to finish, using efficient and clean play to overwhelm Elk County Catholic. Burns had 25 kills and six digs for Clarion, while Campbell provided 35 assists and three digs. The pair each reached career milestones in the match, with Burns notching her 1000th career kill and Campbell her 3000th career assist, lofty numbers for two of Clarion’s key stars. Erica Selfridge had another solid match, contributing 10 kills and seven digs.

Clarion advances to the PIAA State Playoffs, where they are one of the favorites to go deep into the tournament. Their state campaign begins in the quarterfinal round on November 14, as they will face either the District 6 or District 5 champion.

Clarion vs. Elk County Catholic (Clarion Wins 3-0)



Set One: 25-13 ClarionSet Two: 25-8 ClarionSet Three: 25-10 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 25 kills, 6 digs

Brenna Campbell: 35 assists, 3 digs

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 7 digs

