 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Volleyball Wins D9 Class A Title

Saturday, November 7, 2020 @ 04:11 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

ksac-champsKANE, Pa. – Stellar performances from Korrin Burns and Brenna Campbell propelled Clarion Volleyball to the D9 Class A championship, sweeping Elk County Catholic 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.

Clarion dominated the match from start to finish, using efficient and clean play to overwhelm Elk County Catholic. Burns had 25 kills and six digs for Clarion, while Campbell provided 35 assists and three digs. The pair each reached career milestones in the match, with Burns notching her 1000th career kill and Campbell her 3000th career assist, lofty numbers for two of Clarion’s key stars. Erica Selfridge had another solid match, contributing 10 kills and seven digs.

Clarion advances to the PIAA State Playoffs, where they are one of the favorites to go deep into the tournament. Their state campaign begins in the quarterfinal round on November 14, as they will face either the District 6 or District 5 champion.

Clarion vs. Elk County Catholic (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-13 Clarion
Set Two: 25-8 Clarion
Set Three: 25-10 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:
Korrin Burns: 25 kills, 6 digs
Brenna Campbell: 35 assists, 3 digs
Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 7 digs


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.