Emergency Responders Dispatched to Crash on Route 322

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency responders were called to a crash that occurred on Route 322 in Clarion on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a motor vehicle accident with injuries was called in at 2:39 p.m.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Co., and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene of the accident on river hill on the Clarion Borough side.

The scene was cleared at 4:30 p.m.

Additional details are expected to be released by Clarion-based State Police shortly.

