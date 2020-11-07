 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Today With Kristopher Ferrell, Bryan Phillips

Saturday, November 7, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ferrell KristopherSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!

(Pictured above: Kristopher Ferrell)

Today’s entertainment:

– From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of hits ranging from the 50’s to today by Kristopher Ferrell.

– Then, Bryan Phillips will be performing classic rock and country from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

