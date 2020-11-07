Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Today With Kristopher Ferrell, Bryan Phillips

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!

(Pictured above: Kristopher Ferrell)

Today’s entertainment:

– From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of hits ranging from the 50’s to today by Kristopher Ferrell.

– Then, Bryan Phillips will be performing classic rock and country from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.

