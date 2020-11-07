Say What?!: Washington State Cat Hitches 2,500-Mile Ride to Alaska

THURSTON CO., Wa. – A Washington state couple’s cat went on an incredible journey when he wandered into a shipping container and ended up at a Home Depot store 2,500 miles away in Alaska.

Christina and Josh Clevenger said their tuxedo cat, Panda, wandered away from their Thurston County home and they spent more than a week searching the neighborhood and posting alerts online in the hopes of finding their wayward pet.

