SPONSORED: Stop at Cousin Basils Tonight for Their Prime Rib Special!

Saturday, November 7, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Jason Conley - signCLARINGTON, Pa. – Unwind tonight in the peaceful atmosphere at Cousin Basils located at the threshold of Cook Forest. Cousin Basils offers a prime rib special on Saturday night or order from their fine dining menu.

Saturday’s Special: Prime Rib

– 12 oz. Prime Rib, seared to your favorite temperature; served with a choice of one side and a side salad.

20201025_124040

Sunday’s Special: Stuffed Pork Chop or Turkey Dinner

– Served with one side and choice of Cole Slaw, Side Salad, or Applesauce.

Cousin Basils is open seven days a week. Their hours are as follows:

– Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Iron Mountain Grille

Cousin Basils is the former Iron Mountain Grille located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Here’s a look at Cousin Basils’ menu (click to enlarge):

menu2

apps

menu3

menu4

menu5


