Wilmington Ends Karns City’s Playoff Run

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – A solid dual-threat performance from Wilmington quarterback Caelan Bender lifted the Greyhounds to a 42-14 win over Karns City, ending the Gremlins’ post-season campaign.

(Caelan Bender Celebrates a Touchdown: Courtesy of WFMJ News)

Bender threw for 112 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 89 yards in the win. Darren Miller also rushed for 85 yards for a Greyhounds team who had 266 yards on the ground. Karns City’s ground game was stuffed all night, with Luke Garing leading the Gremlins with 55 rushing yards.

Wilmington took a 21-0 lead into halftime. The biggest highlight of the first half was a 60-yard touchdown run from Bender, as Wilmington looked to clearly be in control of the contest. The Greyhounds put the game to bed early in the second half, returning the second half kickoff for a touchdown before forcing a fumble on Karns City’s subsequent kickoff return. Wilmington turned the fumble recovery into a touchdown, as Miller scored for 44 yards out to give the Greyhounds a wide 35-0 lead.

The Gremlins scored two second half touchdowns, but fell far short of a comeback, dropping a 42-14 decision. Wilmington will advance to face the winner of District 5 in the next round of the PIAA playoffs.

