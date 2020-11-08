Police Release Details of Head-On Collision in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle accident that occurred last Sunday morning in Perry Township.

The crash happened around 10:03 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, and involved 21-year-old Faith E. Hawk, of Parker, and 53-year-old Michael P. Elliott, of Parker.

Police say Hawk was traveling south on Doc Walker Road, negotiating a left-hand curve in the roadway. Her 2019 Toyota Corolla traveled onto the shoulder on the west side of the road. The vehicle struck gravel on the shoulder of the road, and Hawk lost control of the vehicle.

When the vehicle reentered the road, Hawk was unable to regain control of the vehicle and crossed the center of the roadway and struck Elliott’s 2018 Nissan head-on.

Hawk suffered suspected minor injuries, and Elliott was not injured.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, November 6, 2020.



