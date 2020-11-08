A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Veterans Day – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.