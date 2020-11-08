All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Russ Miller
Russ Miller served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Russell L. Miller Jr.
Born: January 18, 1947
Died: September 9, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Russ proudly served in the United States Army for four years.
He also served his community as a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.
Following a Mass of Christian Burial, he was laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.
Click here to view a full obituary.
