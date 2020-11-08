Clarion County Housing Authority: Property Management Offered in Clarion, Forest Counties
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority’s nonprofit organization offers property management within Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The Clarion County Housing Authority developed a nonprofit organization in 2014, known as The Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation or CCHCDC. With a mission to “Rejuvenate and develop the affordable housing stock within Clarion County through community development, focusing on improving the quality of life and providing services to the residents of our community” CCHCDC is able to meet the needs of our community in a broad capacity.
While the CCHCDC primarily focuses on identifying and addressing blight throughout the County, CCHCDC also offers property management throughout our communities. CCHCDC Property Management can include addressing any or all of the day to day operations of owning and managing a rental property – no property is too big or too small. Expertly staffed by employees of the Clarion County Housing Authority, they have current knowledge and training of all property management requirements and guidelines.
With the Housing Authority being the primary stop for housing throughout Clarion and Forest Counties, exposure for private rentals increases without steering between properties. CCHCDC staff provides all options for rentals to the potential renter and assists with the process accordingly, regardless of whether the properties are subsidized or unsubsidized. Their primary goal is to find and maintain decent, safe, and sanitary housing for all residents of Clarion and Forest Counties who may be in need. Because their staff is the local experts on rentals, they can also work directly with the renter to make referrals to other agencies for assistance, when applicable. This enables the renter to maintain their home as a successful renter and for the landlord to continue to offer decent, safe, and sanitary rental options to our community members.
CCHCDC is currently managing a 59-unit property within Clarion Borough, the staff collects rent, makes deposits, and inspects the units. CCHCDC also leases units, pays invoices related to the operating of the property, provides monthly accounting reports to the owner, manages advertising and social media accounts, and many other tasks related to the property.
The Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation staff is located at the Housing Authority office building and can be reached at 814-226-8910.
For more information, or to discuss management options, please feel free to call or email.
Contact: Penny Campbell, Executive Director
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: ccha@clarionhousing.com
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
