Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best Chicken & Dumplings

Sunday, November 8, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This savory dish will be devoured in seconds!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1 broiler/fryer chicken (about 3 pounds), cut up
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 celery ribs, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
6 cups chicken stock
1/2 cup white wine or apple cider
2 teaspoons sugar
2 bay leaves
5 whole peppercorns

DUMPLINGS:
1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup 2% milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted

SOUP:
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
Additional salt and pepper to taste

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, mix 1/2 cup flour, salt and pepper. Add chicken, 1 piece at a time, and toss to coat; shake off excess. In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown chicken in batches on all sides; remove from pan.

-Add onion, carrots and celery to same pan; cook and stir 6-8 minutes or until onion is tender. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Stir in 1/4 cup flour until blended. Gradually add stock, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, sugar, bay leaves and peppercorns. Return chicken to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20-25 minutes or until chicken juices run clear.

-For dumplings, in a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk milk and melted butter until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (do not overmix). Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet; set aside.

-Remove chicken from stockpot; cool slightly. Discard bay leaves and skim fat from soup. Remove skin and bones from chicken and discard. Using 2 forks, coarsely shred meat into 1- to 1-1/2-in. pieces; return to soup. Cook, covered, on high until mixture reaches a simmer.

-Drop dumplings on top of simmering soup, a few at a time. Reduce heat to low; cook, covered, 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of dumplings comes out clean (do not lift cover while simmering). Gently stir in cream, parsley and thyme. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.


