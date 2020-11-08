Hearing for Leeper Man Accused of Intentionally Hitting Two Women With Lawn Mower Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on allegations of intentionally hitting two women with a riding lawnmower in July.

Court documents indicate 76-year-old Chester H. Stuckey is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:00 a.m. on November 10 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Farmington Township in July.

Details of the case:

Trooper Bunyak, of PSP Marienville, was assigned to investigate the incident that occurred at a property on Leaf Circle, in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, involving the defendant – Chester H. Stuckey.

According to a criminal complaint, it was learned that around 6:44 p.m. on July 3, Chester Stuckey was involved in a heated argument with two known female victims over Stuckey being on the victims’ property.

The altercation reportedly became physical when Stuckey struck both of the victims with a riding lawnmower that he was operating. The impact caused both victims to fall to the ground and caused injuries to one of the victims, the complaint states.

Trooper Bunyan interviewed both victims separately regarding the altercation.

The first victim told Trooper Bunyan that Stuckey intentionally ran into her with his lawnmower, causing her to fall to the ground. She reported that he ran over her foot with the front of the mower during the altercation. She sustained abrasions to her left arm from falling and also complained of pain in her foot, according to the complaint.

An injury to the victim’s arm was observed, and the victim was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The first victim also provided Trooper Bunyan with videos that were taken with both her cell phone and the second victim’s cell phone.

The videos showed Stuckey intentionally turning his mower into the victim, according to the complaint.

The second victim also reported that Stuckey intentionally ran into her with the lawnmower, as well, the complaint states.

Stuckey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on September 17.

