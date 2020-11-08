Local Girl Receives Outpouring of Support Following Brain Tumor Surgery

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The family of a local girl who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor reached out to say thank you to the local community.

Laila Earley, of Rimersburg, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Thursday, October 29, and was immediately sent to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Laila then underwent surgery on Friday, October 30, the day before her 13th birthday on October 31.

According to her grandmother, Sandy Earley, Laila is recovering well from the surgery. She remains at Children’s Hospital for the time being, but the doctors anticipate sending her home within the next week.

Laila’s parents, Steven and Natasha Earley, said the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the local community during their ordeal has been overwhelming.

As of November 1, Laila had received 184 E-cards as well as several gifts and balloons. Numerous people also donated money to cover the family’s expenses.

Sandy Earley said the cards and gifts have continued to arrive, and the family had to purchase a binder to keep them all organized.

“We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kind thoughts, cards, gifts, etc. for Laila,” the Earleys wrote in a letter to the local community.

“We are so blessed to have so many caring people in our lives and in our community. It means more than you will ever know. May God bless each and every one of you.”

