Patricia Lou “Pat” (Joyner) Radaker, 90, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.

Born in Clarion Township on September 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Corral Sanford “Jack” and Kathryn Iva (Morrison) Joyner.

Patricia was married to James L “Jim” Radaker for 57 years and he preceded her in death on August 22, 2009.

Patricia graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1948. Her class was the first to attend the new building (she said they built the school just for her). Patricia was a 1951 graduate of the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Clarion Osteopathic Community Hospital for 33 years as a Registered Nurse and had many mothers remind her over the years that she was with them when their babies were born.

She was a member of the Liberty Street/Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion for more than sixty years.

When their kids were younger, the family made a yearly pilgrimage to North East, PA to pick cherries, followed by picnics on Lake Erie. Pat and her family canned the cherries as well as pickles, cucumbers and other vegetables from Jim’s garden and made various jams and jellies.

In their later years, Pat and Jim loved going on bus trips with Mary’s Little Lamb Tours. They visited almost all of the 50 states and made many new friends and special memories on the tours, which they shared with family and friends when they returned.

Pat enjoyed going to Montana’s Café in Marble on Friday nights for fish dinners. Since the passing of her husband, her dear friend, Sue Stark, took her there for their girls’ night out. Until her health declined, she hardly ever missed a fundraising dinner (Spring Quilt, Fourth of July or Fall) at St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda.

Patricia enjoyed watching wildlife from her country home and the many types of birds that would gather at her feeders (especially the hummingbirds). She had a passion for plants and flowers and had many beautiful baskets, planters and beds with a huge variety of flora. She and Jim had many beloved pets over the years. Easily her favorite was their last, a collie/husky named Toby who went everywhere with her.

Until the past few years, she had a remarkable talent for remembering people, places, dates, events (and providing information from old photos), from family and around the area, for younger generations gathering information for posterity. She had a lifelong enjoyment of reading.

She loved sending cards and receiving cards from well-wishers, whether for birthdays, holidays or any occasion. The cards were fondly displayed on top of the television, flower stand and tacked on a wall in her living room. She especially enjoyed the handmade ones from children of the church and her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Glenn (Anetta ) Radaker of Knox, Timothy (Sue) Radaker of Shippenville and two daughters, Leatha (Dave) McClaine of Clarion and Valerie (Bill) Kitchen of Knox. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Angela (Ben) Cleary, Scott Radaker, Kristy (Terry) Hawk, Melissa Keyser, Tori (Jason) Amsler, Seth (Cara) McClaine, Nathan McClaine, Kyle Kitchen and Kaleb (Kalli) Kitchen along with eight great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is survived by her beloved sister, Jacqueline J Troup of Mechanicsville and special long-time high school friend, Janet Young of Frogtown. She was blessed with wonderful friends, Sue Stark and Marilyn Beers who have offered such kindness and help the past several years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Jack Edgar and Baby Boy Joyner and a brother-in-law, Charles H Troup.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A service will be held at the funeral home at 2pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with Pastor Bruce Wilson of Trinity Point Church of God officiating.

Interment will be at New Rehobeth-Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

