Police Nab Suspected Heroin Dealer in Undercover Operation

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department arrested a heroin dealer on Friday afternoon following an undercover operation.

Sugarcreek Borough Police were conducting an investigation of a heroin dealer named “Rocko” who on Friday, November 6, was identified as 40-year-old Franko Siciliano, of Scranton. Siciliano, along with other associates, sold narcotics in Sugarcreek Borough and other areas of Venango County.

According to police, Sugarcreek Borough and Oil City Police Departments conducted an undercover operation which resulted in the arrest of Franko Siciliano on November 6 on Elm Street in Oil City.

Officers had contact with Siciliano through another individual for the delivery of $600.00 worth of heroin.

According to court documents, Siciliano was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $65,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on November 18 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.