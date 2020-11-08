 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Nab Suspected Heroin Dealer in Undercover Operation

Sunday, November 8, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

heroin-3VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department arrested a heroin dealer on Friday afternoon following an undercover operation.

Sugarcreek Borough Police were conducting an investigation of a heroin dealer named “Rocko” who on Friday, November 6, was identified as 40-year-old Franko Siciliano, of Scranton. Siciliano, along with other associates, sold narcotics in Sugarcreek Borough and other areas of Venango County.

According to police, Sugarcreek Borough and Oil City Police Departments conducted an undercover operation which resulted in the arrest of Franko Siciliano on November 6 on Elm Street in Oil City.

Officers had contact with Siciliano through another individual for the delivery of $600.00 worth of heroin.

According to court documents, Siciliano was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Felony
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3
– Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $65,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on November 18 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.