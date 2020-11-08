Redbank Valley Football to Face Reynolds at Brockway

The PIAA has released their updated football playoff schedule, and Redbank Valley’s elite eight matchup against Reynolds will be played at Brockway on Saturday, November 14 at 4pm.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their unbeaten run against District 10 champions Reynolds, who are also undefeated. View the full PIAA Class A bracket here.

