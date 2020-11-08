Say What?!: Rhode Island Resort Offering Experiences in ‘Hobbit Houses’

RICHMOND, R.I. – A Rhode Island property is offering Lord of the Rings fans the opportunity to live out their Middle Earth fantasies in rental “hobbit homes.”

The Preserve at Boulder Hills Club and Residences, a sports club with luxury residential housing in Richmond, said the hobbit houses have been under construction for 36 months and two of the structures are now complete and ready to be rented for events.

