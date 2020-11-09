A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light southeast wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Veterans Day – Showers. High near 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

