Clarion County Closes Buildings to the Public as Number of COVID-19 Cases Increase

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – All Clarion County buildings are now closed to the public and will only be available by appointment until further notice. If you are permitted into the County buildings, face masks and social distancing are required.

Details on admittance to public buildings and available services are listed below in this story.

“With the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clarion County, we want to ensure the well-being of our community and employees. Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees,” said Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“All county functions will still be operational, and if you need anything county-related, you can call the appropriate department for more information. We urge everyone to refer to the County website with more instructions on how you can continue to use county functions by mail, over the phone, or by email. Please visit www.co.clarion.pa.us.

“We appreciate your cooperation during these uncertain times.

Clarion County also canceled all public meetings this week and reverting to online Zoom meetings because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County.

“Due to the rapid increase of positive COVID cases in the County, the County is taking the precautions it needs to in order to protect our community and our staff,” said Jillian Fischer, Clarion County Administrator.

Public Admittance to County Buildings

The Clarion County Board of Commissioners, Clarion County Elected Officials, and all Clarion County Departments, in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, are implementing changes to their departments immediately. These changes will make it so the public will not have to enter the county buildings and remind the public that many services the county offers you do not have to physically be in the buildings for. This is beneficial for the health of the citizens of Clarion County and our employees.

For all departments within the county, we encourage all members of the public to call or visit our website at co.clarion.pa.us before coming into the offices.

ADULT AND JUVENILE PROBATION:

The Adult and Juvenile Probation Department has arranged work schedules to permit its officers to work from home when possible and to lessen the number of individuals present in the office at the same time.

– President Judge Seidle-Patton

ASSESSMENT:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2307 for any questions before coming in.

REQUEST ASSISTANCE:

You can fill out an Assessment Request Form, which can be found under the Assessment’s page on the county website (co.clarion.pa.us).

Once this form is filled out, you can either email it to Zachary Stiglitz at zstiglitz@co.clarion.pa.us or mail it in to:

ATTN: Assessment Office

421 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214

COMMISSIONERS’ OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 3004 for any questions before coming in.

Any questions about upcoming meetings, minutes, resolutions, proclamations, meetings with the Commissioners, or any other questions, call the number above or email jfischer@co.clarion.pa.usor mframpton@co.clarion.pa.us.

PUBLIC ADMITTANCE TO COUNTY BUILDINGS

Non-essential meetings will be canceled for the next 30 days.

CORRECTIONS:

Call 814-226-9615 for any questions before coming in. Mitigation actions are taken for Clarion County Corrections:

• – No inmate Visitation until further notice

• – All outside agency support groups for inmates suspended

• – Attorney and Law Enforcement personnel that need to conduct business at the facility must have their temperature taken. If the temperature is 100 or above they will not be permitted in the facility.

• – New Commitments: Temperatures will be checked on all new inmates. If temperature is 100 or above, they will be put in medical isolation and medical must be notified.

• – Fingerprinting (general public with new charges). Temperatures will be checked. If 100 or above, they will not be permitted into the facility and fingerprinting will be rescheduled.

• – Disinfectant of the facility increased to 3 times per day

• – Stress to all staff and inmate’s good personal hygiene and universal precautions.

COURTS:

The court is not closed; they are implementing some additional restrictions and safety measures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases we are currently faced with and the exposure of County employees to the virus.

Court Administration Staff

For at least the next week, court staff will be working remotely when possible out of an abundance of caution until more is known about positive test results among County employees and possible exposure to the virus.

COURT PROCEEDINGS:

Court proceedings will be handled pursuant to the provisions of the Declaration of Judicial Emergency signed by Judge Seidle-Patton on November 3, 2020.

For all court proceedings, only parties, witnesses, and attorneys are permitted to be present in the courtroom or hearing room. Whenever possible, some court proceedings will be conducted via advanced communication technologies such as video and telephone.

The court will liberally grant continuances of proceedings when necessary due to COVID related concerns.

Court proceedings that occur via a list of cases, such as criminal plea and sentence court, will continue to be scheduled in increments to reduce the number of individuals present in the courtroom at one time.

Central Court Procedures:

Only the District Attorney and necessary staff, defense attorneys, and defendants are permitted to enter court facilities for proceedings at Central Court. No family, friends, or other individuals permitted. Witnesses present for hearings will be asked to remain in their vehicles after informing the deputy of their presence. If they are needed for a hearing, they will be permitted to enter the building at that time. Otherwise, witnesses will be informed by the deputy that they are excused once the DA has informed the deputy that the case has been resolved. All defendants, attorneys, and witnesses should be instructed to leave the building as soon as their case is concluded.

Magisterial District Judge offices:

Each MDJ is evaluating the hearings scheduled in their respective offices to determine any hearings that can be continued to a later date, rescheduled at greater time increments to eliminate the number of individuals congregating in the offices at any time or conducted via video or phone. MDJ offices are already equipped with windows in each of their offices that restricts face to face contact with individuals that enter their offices for filing documents, to pay fines, etc.

– President Judge Seidle-Patton

DOMESTIC RELATIONS:

Call 814-226-1033 for any questions before coming in.

The Domestic Relations divisions will re-commence holding conferences and hearings by telephone and Zoom when possible. They may also utilize Courtroom No. 2 and conference rooms in the courthouse if a larger space for social distancing is needed.

– President Judge Seidle-Patton

ELECTIONS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 for any questions before coming in.

To register to vote, change your registration, apply for an absentee ballot, or apply for a mail-in ballot, you can go to votespa.com to request applications through the mail; please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 or email ccallihan@co.clarion.pa.us. To mail the applications or registration back please mail them to:

ATTN: Elections

330 Main Street, Room 104 Clarion, PA 16214

DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4423 for any questions before coming in.

The District Attorney’s office is in the process of reviewing all upcoming appointments and will be canceling any non-essential visitation. If any members of the public who need to visit the office, please call 814-226-4423 in advance to determine the best way to address any issues.

– District Attorney Welsh

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812 for any questions before coming in.

To look at posted jobs or for an application, go to the county website at co.clarion.pa.us under Human Resources. Applications can be emailed to tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us or mailed to:

ATTN: Human Resources 330 Main Street

Room 111 Clarion, PA 16214

HUMAN SERVICES:

Please make an appointment. We are requesting the public do not show up without an appointment.

Children and Youth Services: Call 814-226-9280 for any questions before coming into the building.

Clarion County MH/DD/EI Administration:

Jill Stephens, HS Director

Nancy Jeanneret, MH/DD Admin Wendy Bundy, DD Director

814-221-1332; 814-227-3992; 814-227-5755

jstephens@co.clarion.pa.us njeannerat@co.clarion.pa.us wbundy@co.clarion.pa.us

Mary Lutz, Fiscal and Transportation Julie Patrick, EI Coordinator

Bryan Wrhen, CASSP Coord

814-227-4220 mlutz@co.clarion.pa.us 814-319-3699 jpatrick@anrinfo.org 814-609-8136 bwrhen@ccrinfo.org

MH Crisis: Suicide:

BSU Services: Rep Payee: MH Admin:

OPEN RECORDS:

814-226-7223 Text msg to: 724-841-8771; 814-319-6355; 814-227-3992

or call Toll free 800-292-3866

OPEN RECORDS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in.

Go to the Clarion County website at co.clarion.pa.us, then go to Open Records, go to the request form, fill out and fax email, or mail back to one of the following.

Email: openrecords@co.clarion.pa.us Fax: 814-226-4906

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:

NEW LOCATION: Courthouse Building

421 Main Street, Suite 22 Clarion, PA 16214

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2801 for any questions before coming in.

The information for subdivision and land development projects, including the Clarion County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, all forms, meeting dates and deadlines for submission, etc., are all available on the County’s web site at www.co.clarion.pa.us under Planning Department then Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. For anyone working on one of these projects, please complete the appropriate paperwork for your project and email the documents with a copy of the site plan to Steve Ketner at sketner@co.clarion.pa.us and to Kevin Reichard at kriechard@co.clarion.pa.us for review. They can then reach out to you with any issues and instructions on what the next steps are to complete the submission of the documents for your project.

For questions, you can also contact Steve Ketner at 814-226-4000, ext. 2802 and Kevin Reichard at 814-226-4000, ext. 2803.

The forms, fee schedule, and additional information for stormwater management projects can also be found on the County’s website under the Planning Department then Stormwater Management. All completed forms and fees should be mailed to the Clarion County Planning Department, 421 Main Street, Suite 22, Clarion, PA 16214. Please contact Kevin Reichard at 814-226-4000, ext. 2803 with any questions

For any other questions, please contact the Planning Department at 814-226-4000, ext.2801

PROTHONOTARY/CLERK OF COURTS OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2400 or 2402 for any questions before coming in.

Costs and Fine payments:

1. Costs and fines can be mailed to the office – Prothonotary Office, 421 Main St., Suite 25, Clarion PA 16214. A Self-addressed stamped envelope is required for a receipt.

2. Costs and fines can be made over the telephone at 1-814-226-1119. Payments by phone are subject to a $3.00 service fee up to $100.00 payment and 2.95% service fee for payments over $100.00 or

2. Online at http://ujsportal.pacourts.us

Filing of Documents can be mailed to Prothonotary Office, 421 Main St., Suite 25, Clarion, PA 16214. Self-addressed, stamped envelope required for return copies.

– Prothonotary Himes

REGISTER AND RECORDER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 for any questions before coming in.

Public access to the office will be limited to the following individuals:

1. Marriage License Applicants

2. Applicants to Probate Estates

3. Notary Public Applicants

4. Veterans Recording Military Discharges

All other business should be conducted by mail or online by the following means:

1. Recorder of Deeds indexes and digital images from 1910 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com. All recordings should be mailed to the office or can be recorded online through Simplifile Corporation by contracting with the company at simplifile.com.

2. Register of Wills indexes and digital images from 1982 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com. Document filings for the Register of Wills Office should be mailed to the office.

3. Clerk of Orphans’ Court indexes and digital images from 1994 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com. Document filings for the Clerk of Orphans’ Court Office should be mailed to the office.

The address to mail all documents is:

Clarion County Register and Recorder’s Office

421 Main Street, Suite 24

Courthouse

Clarion, PA 16214

The office can be contacted at 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 or email at gmortimer@co.clarion.pa.us for further information.

– Register and Recorder Mortimer

SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2900 for any questions before coming in.

– Sherriff Munsee

TAX CLAIM:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 for any questions before coming in.

Making a Payment:

Please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 or email mkerr@co.clarion.pa.us to get the current balance owed on your property and send a check, money order, or cashier’s check to:

ATTN: Tax Claim Bureau

421 Main Street, Suite 22 Clarion, PA 16214

If you would like a receipt of the payment, please include with your payment a stamped and addressed envelope so the receipt can be mailed to you.

All mailed in payments must include a phone number to reach you if there are any questions and a Control Number or Map Number. This is found on all correspondence to you from this office.

You can also make a payment over the phone with your credit or debit card or online: www.paylocalgov.com/clarion-pa. You will need your WEB ID. This is found on all notices sent to you from our office. It’s a 9 digit number.

Please note: At the 1st of every month, there are interest and penalties added to the balance of your taxes owed. If the mailed payment is postmarked before the 1st of the month, the extra fees will be waived.

Lien Certificate:

Please send your request for a lien certificate to ATTN: Tax Claim Bureau

421 Main Street, Suite 22

Clarion, PA 16214

The request must include information about the property, including map number, control number, property owner, and address. It must also include a payment of $5.00 per certificate, which can be in the form of a check, money order, or cashier’s check, and a pre-stamped and addressed envelope to mail the certificate and receipt back to. You may also get a Lien Certificate online: http://www.icws.ws/LCS_199/Views/CLM_299/CLM270D.aspx.

TREASURER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-1113 for any questions before coming in.

Dog Licenses – Dog owners can purchase their licenses over the phone at 814-226-1113 or online at www.padoglicense.com using a credit or debit card, and by mailing a check and your renewal card or application (which can be found on the county website) to Karyn Montana, Treasurer

330 Main St Room 110

Clarion, Pa. 16214

Please call with any questions or concerns. We can also email or physically mail your applications if you are unable to print one at home.

Small Games of Chance and Bingo Licenses

Small games of Chance and Bingo Licenses can be purchased by sending the correct application through the mail to Karyn Montana, Treasurer at 330 Main St Room 110, Clarion Pa 16214, with a check made out to Clarion County Treasurer. Applications and guidelines can be found on the Treasurer’s page on the County website, or my office can provide you with an application or information through the mail or in an email. If you cannot access a notary for your application, please fill out the entire application and provide a front and back copy of the signer’s driver’s license, and we will notarize it here at no cost. If you purchased a monthly Small Games of Chance License or Three Day Bingo License and had to cancel an event due to COVID-19 and are planning on rescheduling, please contact our office, and we can change the date of your license at no cost.

Please call or email (kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us) our office with any concerns or questions that you may have. We will still be fully operating at this time.

-Treasurer Montana

VETERAN’S AFFAIRS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in.

Call or send an email requesting the following forms for the benefit you want to file for. The forms will be emailed, faxed, or mailed to you with a checklist of items needed. Fill out, sign and email, or fax, or mail back. They will be certified and signed by the Veteran’s Affairs Director and then submitted. Please include a phone number in case there are any questions. If emailing forms and documents, make sure to send them as a pdf.

-Pension including a request for Aid & Attendance

-VA Compensation including new claims, increase request, and appeals -Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA)

-Burial Benefits (County and Federal)

-Government Headstones

-Hometown Hero Banner – 214 Info

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601, fax 814-226-4906, email jzerbe@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mail to Veterans Affairs Office

330 Main Street, Room 109

Clarion, PA 16214

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.