Clair D. Miller, 84, formerly of Fairmount City, died in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center at Beaver, Pa.

Born October 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Homer and Twila Bish Miller.

On September 22, 1956 he married the former Mabel E. Deloe. She survives him.

He worked previously at Crawford Furniture and Matson Lumber, retiring from Matson Lumber as a Lumber Inspector. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Bible Church.

He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and woodworking.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Tim (Angela) Miller; three sisters, Janet Shumaker, Mary Jane (Ted) Hilliard and Elaine Hartley; five grandchildren, Tim Heckman, Penny Detrie, Holly Jo Look, Kyle Miller and Ryan Miller and eight great-grandchildren.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are a son, David L. Miller; a daughter, Linda Markle; and a brother, Eugene Miller.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6-8pm and Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10-11am at Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Ave., Summerville, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jay Bucci, officiating.

Interment will be at Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Friends and family online condolences, light a candle, order flower or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

