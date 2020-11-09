Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues…With a Few Changes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 14th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for November 26 despite COVID-19 – with a few changes from last year.

(Pictured: Shawn and Rayna Hoke)

“We are pleased to be making this announcement,” said Shawn Hoke, co-chair of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner (CTD) Planning Committee.

“We’re sorry that this announcement is coming out so late this year, but we waited until we were able to discuss our plan with the State Department of Health.”

This year’s dinner will take place on Thursday, November 26, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center on Main Street. All meals will be available for takeout only and include a fixed menu of turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, gravy on the side, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Individuals wishing to receive meals are asked to RSVP on https://signup.com/go/aEZVKib. Guests will indicate the number of meals they would like and select the time period during which they would like to pick their meals up. Meals can be reserved online https://signup.com/go/aEZVKib, and pick up instructions will follow.

“We are also in need of volunteers to help us pull off this year’s event,” said Rayna Hoke, co-chair of the CTD Planning Committee. “We are also using SignUp.com again this year for our event volunteers, and we need individuals willing to cook turkeys and help the day of the event.”

Individuals interested in helping with this year’s dinner can sign up online at https://signup.com/go/CoUjEgz Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like and then sign up. It’s easy, and you will not need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

Held for 12 years at the County Seat Restaurant under Mary Lenhart and many volunteers’ leadership, the annual event moved to the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center in 2019.

While the CTD Planning Committee intends to move forward with this year’s dinner, they will continue to monitor conditions in the area and reserve the right to cancel the event should conditions warrant. The Immaculate Conception parish office is not taking any reservations for volunteers or dinners.

Any questions regarding the Community Thanksgiving Dinner should be referred to ctdcommittee@gmail.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.