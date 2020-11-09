Clarion Hospital Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 48 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, November 6, 2020.

According to Butler Health System, the area is now experiencing its highest incidence of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and there is spread of the virus in the community.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 9, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/08/2020: 7,481

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,147

Positives: 351

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/08/2020: 23,047

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,109

Positives: 384

Butler Memorial Hospital reported four deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: two on Saturday, November 7, and two on Sunday, November 8.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/09/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

4 patients. 1 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

26 patients. 6 suspected. 20 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings.

– Avoid close contact (less than six feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Be very careful having school-age and college-age youth around family members who are otherwise avoiding contact with others.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.