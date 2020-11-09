 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

Monday, November 9, 2020 @ 01:11 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (4)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 48 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, November 6, 2020.

According to Butler Health System, the area is now experiencing its highest incidence of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and there is spread of the virus in the community.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, November 9, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 11/08/2020: 7,481
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 6,147
Positives: 351

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 11/08/2020: 23,047
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 9,109
Positives: 384

Butler Memorial Hospital reported four deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: two on Saturday, November 7, and two on Sunday, November 8.

Hospital Inpatients. As of 11/09/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:
4 patients. 1 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:
26 patients. 6 suspected. 20 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Health System recommends the following to reduce the risk of infection:

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings.
– Avoid close contact (less than six feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.
– Be very careful having school-age and college-age youth around family members who are otherwise avoiding contact with others.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.