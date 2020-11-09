Craig Edward Adams, 70, of Cranberry passed away in the comforts of his home on Saturday November 7th.

He was surrounded by his family.

He was born in Franklin on November 12, 1949 and was the son of the late Marlowe and Eleanor Doutt Adams.

Craig graduated from Franklin High School and went on to receive a degree from New Castle Business College.

Craig worked as an accountant for various companies over 40 years and retired from Hickman Lumber in Emlenton.

He married Rose Reisinger Adams on April 20, 2002 and she survives. They were married by Pastor Dave Hampson of Galloway United Methodist Church.

Craig and Rose participated for over 10 years with Camp Good Grief & Hope for the Holidays programs and made an impression on the lives of many children. He was a member of the Living Word Church.

Craig enjoyed working in the yard, hunting, bear hunting in Canada, and spending time with his family and his lab Gracie.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Marla and her husband Dan McNaughton and their children Meghann, Keaghlan, Chandler and Maddison; Mary and her husband Dan Flannigan; Janel and her husband Jason Hanna, their children Kaiti Hanna, Kyle Hanna and his fiancé Courtney Allen; Sister Marlene Castilyn and her husband Terry; Nephew Jeffrey Shoup, his wife Robin and children; Niece Pamela Parobek and her daughter.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Luke Adams and Aaron Pertz, brother-in-law Thomas Reisinger.

Craig wanted to be known as a man who could make people laugh. He will be remembered for his signature good-bye saying “Don’t drink your bath water”.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of one’s choice

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

