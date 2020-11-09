 

Donald C. Copeland

Monday, November 9, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Donald C. Copeland, 85, of Pleasantville, PA, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home in Pleasantville (Harmony Twp., Forest County).

He was born March 9, 1935 in Allegheny Twp., Venango County (near Pleasantville, PA), son of the late Raymond B. and Esther Rosella (Cummins) Copeland.

On May 28, 1966 in Pleasantville at the Shamburg Christian Church of God he married Beverly “Dale” Copeland, who survives.

Don graduated from Tionesta High School in 1952 where he played Basketball. Over the course of his life he was employed by several companies including as a welder for Struthers Wells of Titusville, PA; General Electric of Erie, PA; Raynor Garage Door of Pittsburgh, PA; and as a “well tender” for Eagle Line of Pleasantville, where he retired from in 1991. Don served faithfully as a director on the Forest Area School Board for several years. He enjoyed reading, and loved to hunt. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Raymond C. Copeland of Pleasantville and his girlfriend Edie. Two daughters, Regina K. Smith and her husband Terry of East Canton, Ohio. Ruth Sauerland and her husband James SR., of Titusville. Three grandsons.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Duane Copeland, and a sister Elizabeth Zambie.

There will be no public visitation; all services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.


