Dorothy A. “Dottie” Maloney, 75, of Seneca, died peacefully at her residence Sunday morning, November 8, 2020.

She was born in Pittsburgh on June 3, 1945 to the late John P. and Ida R. (Osburn) Kessler. She was a 1964 graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh.

Dottie was a former ambassador for the Venango County March of Dimes, and was an active member for many years as a fundraiser and coordinator of the local March of Dimes Walk.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City.

Dottie enjoyed gardening, spending time with her friends and family, and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Mrs. Maloney was retired from Integra Bank.

Dorothy was married in Franklin, on September 7, 1967 to David J. Maloney, and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2017.

She is survived by her sister, Lois Drum; a brother, John “Jack” Kessler and his wife Kelly; a sister-in-law, Nancy Maloney; a brother-in-law, Joseph Maloney and his wife Sandy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Carl, James, and David Kessler; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Maloney.

A private visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 12) in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 35 Pearl Ave. in Oil City, with Father Ian McElrath as celebrant. (Those attending Mass are asked to wear a face mask while in church.) Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

For additional information, or to express online condolences to Dottie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.