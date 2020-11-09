Featured Local Job: Farm Manager

FERTIGS, Pa – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is seeking a Farm Manager/Managers to care for a property in Fertigs, PA. Interested applicants may apply by November 12, 2020.

POSITION: Farm Manager(s)

GENERAL FUNCTION:

Under the guidance of the Scenic Rivers YMCA Property Manager and/or Executive Director, the Farm Manager is a key position for the Scenic Rivers YMCA in representing the Y to the community. Maintaining a neatly groomed, friendly atmosphere to those who visit the grounds in conjunction with the policies and guidelines established by the Board of Directors, the Farm Managers have the following scope of responsibilities:

KNOW HOW:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Previous Experience – 3 years minimum in related fields.

3 years minimum in related fields. Mechanical Skills – engines, tools, repair

engines, tools, repair Animal Husbandry – basic vet care, health, small/large animals

basic vet care, health, small/large animals Ability to Communicate – effective communication with the public through verbal, written and technology

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop & implement a preventative maintenance program for YMCA equipment on the property.

Perform light maintenance on equipment (change oil, minor repairs).

Prepare and ready grounds for any plantings.

Assist with harvesting of large quantity of plantings (hay, corn).

Maintain the property/structures in a manner that provides a safe environment for visitors.

Maintain the grounds by mowing/trimming to meet the grooming standards set forth by the Y.

Provide daily, or as needed, care/feeding/cleaning to all animals housed on the property.

Meet with appropriate Y representatives to coordinate all programs, activities, to be offered on the grounds.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

As part of the Scenic Rivers YMCA team, customer service is a priority in representing the YMCA to the community. Farm managers will provide friendly, customer-first service, keeping the Y values at the center of all decision making.

Required Certifications & Qualifications

Three years of related farming experience.

First Aid, CPR Certifications

Attend any physical trainings identified by the supervisor as necessary to maintain the property.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

The Farm Manager(s) are provided a home to live in, free of rent and utilities, in exchange for maintaining the grounds in a very neat manner, providing daily care to animals and while assisting with possible hay making, or camp harvest, as well as minor repairs or maintenance on equipment necessary for the YMCA to operate the facility.

Qualified applicants may apply by November 12, 2020 to Thomas K. Spence, CEO, Scenic Rivers YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources and at the Oil City YMCA or Clarion County YMCA.

