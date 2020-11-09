 

Franklin Woman Flown to UPMC Hamot After Being Struck by Vehicle in Parking Lot

Monday, November 9, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

STAT MedEvacSUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Franklin woman was flown to UPMC Hamot on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the True Value store in Sugarcreek Borough.

According to police, around 3:37 p.m. on November 7, a pedestrian-involved accident occurred in the True Value parking lot in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

Police say 62-year-old Michelle L. Combs, of Seneca, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, attempting to turn left to travel down a parking lane, when she was blinded by the sun glare and did not see 71-year-old Rebecca B. Huff, of Franklin, who was walking in the parking lot.

Combs then struck Huff with the left front of her vehicle, immediately stopped, and backed up.

Huff suffered injuries of unknown severity. She was transported by Community Ambulance Service, then flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Combs was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

