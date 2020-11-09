Hearings for Four Local Residents Charged Following Violent Assault Set for Tomorrow

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four local residents are facing hearings Tuesday on charges related to a violent assault that reportedly occurred at a Beaver Township residence in early July.

Court documents indicate hearings are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on November 10, for the following individuals:

Kayla Joy Stitt, 30, of St. Petersburg

David James Campbell, 27, of Shippenville

Ashley Rashae Switzer, 23, of Knox

, 23, of Knox Shane Zachariah Gilbert, 20, of St. Petersburg

Stitt faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Stitt is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Gilbert faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

He is currently ROR (released on his own recognizance).

Switzer faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Switzer is currently ROR.

Campbell faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Campbell is currently ROR.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township in early July.

Details of the case:

Around 7:00 p.m. on July 5, Kayla Stitt, David Campbell, Ashley Switzer, and Shane Gilbert arrived at a residence on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Stitt admitted to driving them all in her vehicle, identified as a gold Mercury Mountaineer, according to a criminal complaint.

Switzer then got out of the vehicle and began to argue with a known victim, who was sitting on the front porch of the residence. The victim then got up, went into the house, and closed the door behind him, the complaint indicates.

Switzer allegedly followed the victim into the house, after opening the door without being given permission by the victim to enter his residence. Stitt, Campbell, and Gilbert then followed Switzer into the residence, and the victim shouted at them to leave, according to the complaint.

The forced entry into the victim’s home was witnessed by the victim’s neighbor, causing alarm in the neighborhood, the complaint notes.

Switzer, Gilbert, and Campbell then began to strike the victim with their hands and feet. The victim once again told them to leave, so his kids didn’t have to see what was going on. All four individuals and the victim then left the residence through the front door and went to the back yard, where the victim was allegedly attacked again. The four individuals then got back into the vehicle and left the property, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the victim received multiple cuts and scrapes as well as bruised ribs as a result of the incident.

Stitt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 7:45 p.m. on August 10.

Gilbert was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on August 11.

Switzer was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 6:00 p.m. on August 12.

Campbell was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 9:00 a.m. on August 18.

