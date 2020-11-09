Helen M. Archer, 98, long time resident of Petroleum Center Road in Oil City, died on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Born May 7, 1922 in Utica, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerome & Fannie McCutcheon Cutchall.

Helen was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was married on Aug. 17, 1946 in Olean, NY to James V. Archer and he preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2003.

Helen was a former member of the Plumer United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, and loved animals, especially her cats and dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

A homemaker, she had worked for Davidson McNair.

She is survived by one son, James Archer & his wife Trudy of Jamestown, NY; two grandchildren, Benjamin Archer and Hannah Arneson & her husband Nathan; and a great-grandson, Noah Arneson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Alma Shoemaker, Charles Cutchall, Wiley Cutchall, Phae Cutchall, Robert Rex Cutchall, Iva Hart, and Wanetta McKinley.

Private Visitation and Funeral services will be held in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Interment will be in Center Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a Venango County Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank all of Helen’s caregivers at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

