Joyce A. Burton, 71, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, November, 6, 2020 at her residence.

Joyce was born in Franklin to James W. and Ethel L. McCool Engel on August 30, 1949. She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1967. She was married to Raymond Burton on June 27, 1987. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2019.

Joyce worked for AFSCME District Council 85 as a secretary and office manager for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Following her retirement, she and her husband spent 10 years leading RV caravans into Mexico. She was very involved in the community in Florida in which they resided during the winter. Joyce enjoyed golf, bowling, reading, sewing, traveling/camping and helping others.

Joyce is survived by her son, Kevin Carson and his wife, Lynea, of Maryville, TN; her step-daughter, Vicky Suhrie and her husband, Patrick, of Mercer; her step-sons, Leon Burton and his wife, Cindy, of Harrisville, Timothy Burton and his wife, Kathi, of Mercer, and Ronald Burton and his wife, Michele, of Burgettstown; her brothers, Joseph Engel and his wife, Laura, of West Richland, WA, and William Engel of Franklin; her sister, Louise Engel, of Frankin; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Harry and James Engel.

Services for Joyce will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., Franklin PA.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

