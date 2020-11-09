Lillian G. Kahle, 72, of Sigel, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on May 24, 1948 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde O. and Genevieve Mineweaser Ross.

On October 10, 1970 she married Ronald J. Kahle. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2020.

Mrs. Kahle was a member of Kahletown Church and the Quilting Club of Sigel.

She was employed for 22 years at Farmers Inn prior to working at Sylvania and Days Inn in Brookville.

Her hobbies included quilting, playing Bingo; she loved her cats and taking care of others.

Her survivors include two daughters, Crystal (George) Foster and Bonnie (Scott) Pangallo, both of Corsica; five grandchildren, Allen (Kaydee) Pangallo, Samantha Foster, Katrina Foster, Abigail Foster and Tyler Pangallo, they were her pride and joy; three brothers, Clyde Ross, of Penfield, Earl (Bertha) Ross, of Brookville and Ray (Luci) Ross, of Sigel; and a sister, Mary Phillips, of Ohio.

There will be no public viewing.

Interment will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Kahletown Cemetery, Sigel, Pa.

Interment will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Kahletown Cemetery, Sigel, Pa.

